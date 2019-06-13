MILTON

Townline Road will be closed to traffic from Monday, June 17, until early July under Interstate 90/39, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.

Crews will remove the southbound Interstate bridge in preparation for reconstruction and expansion.

Drivers must use alternate routes during the closure. Emergency access will be maintained for police, fire and EMS vehicles.

Construction is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information or project updates, visit the I-39/90 Project Facebook page or www.i39-90.wi.gov.