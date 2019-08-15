JANESVILLE

A section of West State Street will close for resurfacing from Aug. 22 to 26, according to a city of Janesville news release.

Resurfacing will span from Center Avenue to South Oakhill Avenue, and the street will be closed to through traffic.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The closure will affect Janesville Transit System bus routes 2, 6 and 9. For questions about bus detours and routes, call the transit system office at 608-755-3150.

For more information on street resurfacing, call the city engineering division at 608-755-3162.