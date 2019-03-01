01STOCK_ROADCLOSED

JANESVILLE

A section of Palmer Drive will close from Monday, March 4, through Saturday, March 23, for sewer maintenance, according to a city news release.

The closure spans Palmer Drive from East Racine Street to Sharon Road. Signs will be posted for a detour following East Racine Street to South Main Street.

Crews will perform sanitary sewer rehabilitation as part of the yearly utility maintenance program.

For more information, call the city engineering division at 608-755-3172.

