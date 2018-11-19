JANESVILLE
A section of North River Street will close Nov. 20 for sewer and water service installation, according to a news release.
North River Street will close from West Wall Street to West Milwaukee Street. Local access will remain available during the closure from the north off West Wall Street.
The street will reopen late Wednesday, Nov. 21, weather depending.
For more information, call senior engineer Ahna Bizjak at 608-755-3171.
