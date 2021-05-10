JANESVILLE
Kennedy Road will close under Interstate 90/39 starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday until mid-July, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Crews will finish reconstruction work on the road under the Interstate, according to the release.
Drivers will need to use alternate routes. Police, fire and EMS vehicle will have emergency access, according to the release.
Work is weather dependent and subject to change. For more information and updates, visit i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.