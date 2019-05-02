190503_HWY14_G1

TOWN OF DARIEN

The state Department of Transportation on May 16 will close and begin work on a well-traveled section of Highway 14: between Interstate 43 and Highway 11 in the town of Darien.

Work on that portion of the highway will run through fall, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The project will include intersection improvements at County C and Creek Road, a sheriff’s office Facebook post states. Workers also will remove and raise the bridge over Turtle Creek.

The suggested detour involves taking I-43 to Highway 140 to Highway 14. A second detour to reach Highway 89 will be I-43 to Highway 50 to Highway 11, according to the post.

Because this is a DOT project, the sheriff’s office said questions should be directed to the agency.

“We ask motorists to please obey the detour routes for the safety of all, as well as less traffic flow allows the project to complete in a timely manner,” the post states. “Our deputies will be enforcing the closed road signs and construction zone violations.”

