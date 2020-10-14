JANESVILLE

Authorities plan to close part of Highway 51 for several hours Saturday evening during President Donald Trump’s campaign rally-fundraiser at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a sheriff’s office alert, authorities plan to close the highway near the airport from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The closure will affect the area between Highway 11 and Beloit-Rock Townline Road.

Trump’s campaign team announced that people attending the rally will be admitted starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office asks that travelers avoid that stretch of Highway 51 and take alternate routes Saturday evening.