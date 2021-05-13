JANESVILLE
Part of East Milwaukee Street will close from May 17 to May 19 for sewer and water lateral installation for a new Kwik Trip location at 2822 E. Milwaukee St.
Traffic will be detoured around the closure onto North Pontiac Drive, Mt. Zion Avenue and Morningside Drive.
Bus routes 5 and 8 will be affected with detours around the closure. Stops 137, 138, 139, 140 and 362 will close. A temporary bus stop will be placed at the intersection of Pontiac Drive and East Milwaukee Street.
For questions about bus routes, call the Janesville Transit System at 608-755-3150.