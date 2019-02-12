JANESVILLE

A section of East Court Street will close from 7 a.m. through late afternoon Friday, Feb. 15, according to a city news release.

All lanes between Parker Place and Wisconsin Street will close for a crane that will encroach on the road during assembly. Local access will be available during that time.

Detours will use Atwood Avenue, East Milwaukee Street and Parker Place. Bus routes also will be affected.

For more information about the closure, call senior engineer Ahna Bizjak at 608-755-3171. For Janesville Transit System route updates, call 608-755-3150.