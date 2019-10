JANESVILLE

Parker High School doesn’t want rain to ruin its homecoming parade, so school officials have moved it to a different day.

Because of rain in the forecast Friday, Parker’s homecoming parade has been moved to Thursday. Students will be dismissed at 1:50 p.m., and the parade will begin at 2 p.m.

Buses will pick up students on schedule.

The homecoming assembly will be at 2:40 p.m. Friday, and students will be dismissed to go to the assembly at 2:30 p.m.