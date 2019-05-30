JANESVILLE

Palmer Drive will be closed Wednesday through Friday, June 5-7, at the Interstate 90/39 overpass so crews can demolish and remove the overpass as part of the Interstate expansion.

Through traffic will not be allowed, and detours will not be posted, according to a city news release.

The closure will affect Janesville Transit System routes. For more information on bus detours and routes, call 608-755-3150.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90.