Palmer Drive at the Interstate 90/39 overpass will be closed Monday and Tuesday as part of the Interstate expansion project.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be removing bridge deck temporary supports over Palmer Drive beginning Monday morning, according to a news release.

The road will close at 6 a.m. Monday and open after 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release.

There is no posted detour. Ruger Avenue will be open.

The Janesville Transit System Route No. 3 will be detoured during the road closure. Passengers will not be able to board the bus on Mohawk Road, Palmer Drive or Midland Road north of BioLife Plasma Center, according to the release.

The closest boarding points will be at Racine Street and Palmer Drive or the BioLife Plasma Center, according to the release.

For questions on the closure, call 608-530-5100. For questions regarding bus detours, call 608-755-3150.

