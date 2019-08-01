JANESVILLE

Palmer Drive and Mount Zion Avenue will be closed under the Interstate 90/39 overpass for construction work, according to a city news release.

Palmer Drive will close from 3 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, as crews pour the concrete deck.

Mount Zion Avenue will close from 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Construction workers will install decking forms over the road during the closure.

Drivers should plan alternate routes. The work depends on weather and might change.

For questions about the closures, call the I-90/39 field office at 608-530-1500.