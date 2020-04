JANESVILLE

The Palmer Drive closure under Interstate 90/39 has been extended to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.

Motorists should use alternate routes during the closure, according to a DOT news release.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For updates on the expansion project, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.

For a map of road closures caused by the project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.