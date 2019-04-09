JANESVILLE

Overnight ramp closures and traffic shifts will take effect Wednesday, April 10, on Interstate 90/39, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Ramp closure times and locations are:

8 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, April 10, at the Highway 11/Avalon Road ramp to northbound I-90/39.

Midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Highway 11/Racine Street ramp to northbound I-90/39.

11 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12 to 13, at the Highway 14/Humes Road ramp to southbound I-90/39.

11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, April 12 to 13, both southbound I-90/39 ramps to and from Highway 11.Racine Street.

Traffic will shift onto northbound pavement Saturday morning from the Highway 11/Avalon Road interchange to the Highway 14 interchange. Crews will be reconstructing and expanding southbound lanes.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during these times.

Closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information, visit www.i39-990.wi.gov or follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.