JANESVILLE
Nightly lane closure start this week on a portion of Highway 26/Milton Avenue near Interstate 90/39, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Lanes will close from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily from Morse Street to John Paul Road as crews begin construction on the diverging diamond interchange.
All traffic will shift onto the northbound lanes in mid-March in this area, according to the release.
Two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction. Drivers should expect delays and backups during peak travel times, according to the release.
For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90 or facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.