JANESVILLE

Ruger Avenue and East Milwaukee Street will close overnight under Interstate 90/39 as crews pour the bridge decks, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Ruger Avenue is set to close from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, and from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug 15 to 16, according to a news release.

East Milwaukee Street will close from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, according to the release.

Drivers should stay alert for crew members and equipment and plan alternate routes during the closures.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For updates on the Interstate 90/39 expansion project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.