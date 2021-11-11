Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BELOIT
The Highway 81 bridges over Interstate 90/39 will close overnight from Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 15 to 17, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
The bridges will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night while crews will remove temporary lane markings, install permanent pavement markings and adjust traffic signals.
Drivers will need to use the signed detour route to Cranston Road and Gateway Boulevard. Interchange ramps will remain open for right turns only, according to the news release.
For more information, visit i39-90.wi.gov and facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!