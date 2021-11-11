01STOCK_INTERSTATE_LOGO

BELOIT

The Highway 81 bridges over Interstate 90/39 will close overnight from Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 15 to 17, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The bridges will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night while crews will remove temporary lane markings, install permanent pavement markings and adjust traffic signals.

Drivers will need to use the signed detour route to Cranston Road and Gateway Boulevard. Interchange ramps will remain open for right turns only, according to the news release.

For more information, visit i39-90.wi.gov and facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.

