BELOIT

A section of southbound Interstate 90/39 will be closed overnight Tuesday night, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Traffic will be redirected along a signed detour from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1-2, starting at the County S/Shopiere Road interchange, according to a news release.

Northbound traffic will not be affected, according to the release.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change. An alternate overnight closure date will be Wednesday, Dec. 2.

For more information, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.