BELOIT

The entrance ramp to the Interstate 90/39 rest area near Beloit will close from 10 p.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 29 to 30, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Ramp traffic will shift onto new concrete pavement as crews continue the Interstate reconstruction and expansion project.

Access to the I-43/Highway 81 interchange will remain open.

The Illinois 75 ramp to the Interstate also will close from 8 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For traffic updates, visit www.511wi.gov.