BELOIT
The entrance ramp to the Interstate 90/39 rest area near Beloit will close from 10 p.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 29 to 30, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Ramp traffic will shift onto new concrete pavement as crews continue the Interstate reconstruction and expansion project.
Access to the I-43/Highway 81 interchange will remain open.
The Illinois 75 ramp to the Interstate also will close from 8 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Work is weather dependent and subject to change.
For traffic updates, visit www.511wi.gov.