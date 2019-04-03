JANESVILLE

Monthly outdoor warning system tests resumed at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Tests will be held the first Wednesday of each month and last one to two minutes. Monthly checks will continue until October.

Residents are advised to use local radio stations or weather radios for weather information and instructions. Resident should not call the Rock County 911 Communication Center or local radio stations during testing.

If a siren is not working, residents should call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Bureau at 608-758-8440.

Tests will be postponed to the second Wednesday of the month in cases of inclement weather.

For more information about the outdoor warning system, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-emergency-management.