ORFORDVILLE
Three Minnesota men have been arrested on burglary-related charges after Orfordville police say they found the men in Footville on Friday with five catalytic converters, police said in an alert Monday.
A Wisconsin Crime Alert was issued Monday morning because Orfordville police are asking if other agencies are seeing similar thefts.
The alert announced the arrests of Than Tun, 22, Bo Gay Htoo, 25, and Hel Thaw, 20, after police conducted a traffic stop at about 8 p.m. Friday at Janesville Place and Depot Street, Footville.
Police also reported finding reciprocating saws, cutting blades, a floor jack and a handgun in the men’s vehicle, according to the alert. The men had felony warrants from Minnesota, as well.
The men are being held at the Rock County Jail, according to the alert.
Law enforcement agencies who have seen thefts of similar auto parts are asked to call 608-882-2292 or 608-879-9212.