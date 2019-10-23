JANESVILLE

One lane on southbound Interstate 90/39 will close from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. today at the Highway 26 interchange, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Highway maintenance crews will complete pavement repairs on the Interstate bridge over the roadway during this time.

Motorist should expect traffic delays and plan alternate routes. Work operations and lane closures may change, according to the release.

For travel information, visit www.511wi.gov.

For a map of closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.