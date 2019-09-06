TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE

A car-versus-train collision in the town of La Prairie on Friday night appeared to have injured the car’s only occupant, according to the Rock County Communications Center.

The call reporting the incident in the 1300 block of La Prairie Town Hall Road south of County O came in at about 8:02 p.m. Friday, a communications supervisor said.

Janesville Fire Department officials and Rock County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene, which was closed off, the supervisor said.

No other information was immediately available Friday night.