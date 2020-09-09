EDGERTON

A semi driver was reported dead after two semi trucks collided early Wednesday morning on Interstate 90/39 near Edgerton, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

At about 3:53 a.m., a semi driver traveling south on I-90/39 drove through the median and crashed into a northbound semi. The northbound semi became engulfed, according to the release.

The northbound driver died as a result. The southbound semi driver was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the release.

Both north and southbound lanes on I-90/39 are closed and an alternate route posted. Lanes are expected to reopen in about two hours.

This story will be updated.