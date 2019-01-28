WHITEWATER

UW-Whitewater police have learned of a sexual assault in which the victim thought he or she was followed by a stranger Friday on campus, according to a university announcement Monday.

The announcement does not say if police arrested anyone. It says “no suspect information is available at this time” but that “the individuals are not known to one another.”

UW-Whitewater Police Chief Matt Kiederlen could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday.

The alleged assault occurred near Harmony Lane in Whitewater, the announcement states. The victim “was stated to have been followed from the Williams Center.”

Most sexual assaults involve people who know one another.

The announcement states more information will be released as it becomes available.

It states those with information should call UW-Whitewater police at 262-472-4660 or the UW-Whitewater Dean of Students Office at 262-472-1533.