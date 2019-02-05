ELKHORN

Elkhorn utility officials reported finding high levels of arsenic in a water sample from October, but the public is not at immediate risk, according to a Facebook post Monday.

A sample from Oct. 26 showed levels of arsenic above the "maximum contaminant level" in the city’s drinking water system. This violated state and federal safe drinking water standards, according to the city.

In the post, officials said they would have notified the public immediately if there was an immediate risk.

Residents do not need to use an alternate water supply, such as bottled water, according to the post. If someone has specific health concerns, however, city officials recommend consulting a doctor.

Officials said they have a treatment plan in place to reduce the arsenic.

Elkhorn waterworks "will be adjusting the treatment process to improve arsenic removal,” the post states.

City officials urged people to share the information with others who drink city water, including those who might not have gotten notices in the mail, such as people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses.

Those with questions can call Utility Director John Murphy at 262-741-5129.