JANESVILLE
Authorities say all residents were evacuated from a house with a chimney on fire Friday night in the 2200 block of Ruger Avenue.
Janesville Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said everyone got out of the two-story home during a fire authorities believe started "around the chimney" at about 7:45 p.m. Friday.
A firefighting crew worked for several hours on scene. At one point, the crew was working to run water lines into the basement, but Murphy didn't say where the firefight was focused or what might have caused the fire.
It's not clear how many residents were home when the fire broke out, and fire officials didn't have further information late Friday.
According to emergency radio dispatches, Janesville fire crews were able to allow the residents back in the house by about 10 p.m. Friday, although the department planned to monitor the house overnight.
The weather Friday night was frigid for a fire response, with temperatures dipping to 7 degrees with wind chills of -10.