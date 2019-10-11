JANESVILLE

All northbound lanes on Interstate 90/39 south of Janesville are closed after an accident with injuries and a fuel spill was reported after 3 p.m. Friday.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident. The fuel tank on a Ford F-350 pickup truck ruptured, spilling the diesel.

The truck holds 91 gallons of fuel, but Sergeant Luke Yahn with Wisconsin State Patrol said they're not sure of the exact amount that spilled out of the tank.

There were two minor injuries reported, Yahn said.

Fuel was spilling onto both sides of the Interstate around 3 p.m., and authorities continued to dump sand on the spill to clear the roadway around 5 p.m., according to Yahn.

A Gazette photographer at Woodman Road reported at 3:45 p.m. that all northbound traffic was stopped, and vehicles were backed up as far as she could see.

An alternative route that leads drivers into Beloit and onto Highway 11 has been opened.

Traffic on northbound County J was slowed to a crawl at 3:50 p.m. Friday, apparently clogged by motorists diverted from the Interstate, a Gazette photographer reported.

This story will be updated.