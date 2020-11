BELOIT

All northbound lanes on Interstate 90/39 are blocked near Beloit because of a traffic accident, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.

The accident occurred at 7 a.m. and will take over two hours to clear, according to the alert.

Motorists should exit onto Interstate 43 and travel east to Highway 140. Turn left and proceed north to Highway 14/Highway 11 then travel west to I-90/39.

This story will be updated.