BELOIT
One lane of northbound Interstate 90/39 will close for pavement repairs Friday morning, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
The closure will last from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, March 27, near the Interstate 43/Highway 81 interchange. The southbound I-43 ramp to I-90/39 will also close during this time, according to the release.
Motorists should be prepared to slow down in the area, according to the release.
Work is weather dependent and subject to change.
For travel information, visit 511wi.gov.