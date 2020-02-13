BELOIT
The northbound ramp from Interstate 90/39 to Interstate 43 will close from midnight to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Crews will be moving cranes and adjusting overhead signs along the ramp.
Motorists should plan alternate routes during the closure, such as using the Shopiere Road interchange.
Work is weather dependent and subject to change.
For a map of closure caused by the Interstate Expansion Project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.
For updates on the expansion project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov.