BELOIT

Northbound Interstate 43/Highway 81 will be closed from 4 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 9, over Interstate 90/39, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Crews will set the last section over the interstate during this time. Motorists will need to follow detour signs in the area.

Interchange will remain open, according to the release.

For more information or updates on the Interstate Expansion Project, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.