BELOIT

Northbound Interstate 90/39 will be restricted to one lane from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday near the Shopiere Road interchange, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Maintenance crews will complete pavement repairs during that time. Motorists should plan accordingly and expect delays and backups.

Construction is weather dependent and subject to change.

For current travel information, visit www.511wi.gov.