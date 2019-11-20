EDGERTON

Three lanes on northbound Interstate 90/39 have opened between County AB near Madison and the Rock River bridges near Edgerton, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The posted speed limit is 70 mph, but drivers are reminded to drive with weather conditions in mind, according to a news release.

The southbound lanes in that area opened last week.

Periodic nighttime lane closures will continue next spring so crews can complete restoration work and permanently mark the pavement, according to the release.

Reconstruction and expansion will continue south of Edgerton until the winter shutdown. The speed limit remains at 60 mph. Work in the Janesville and Beloit areas is expected to finish in fall 2021, according to the release.

For more information about the Interstate expansion, visit i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.

For a map of road closures caused by the expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.