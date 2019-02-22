01STOCK_I90_TRAFFIC

BELOIT

One lane on northbound Interstate 90/30 will close from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today south of the County S and Shopiere Road interchange, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Maintenance crews will finish pavement repairs during this time. Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Repairs are weather dependent and subject to change.

For updates and travel information, visit www.511wi.gov.

