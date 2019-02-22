BELOIT

One lane on northbound Interstate 90/30 is closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday south of the County S and Shopiere Road interchange, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Maintenance crews will finish pavement repairs during this time. Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Repairs are weather dependent and subject to change.

For updates and travel information, visit www.511wi.gov.