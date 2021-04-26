JANESVILLE
North Pontiac Drive is closed to through traffic until Friday, April 30, from north of Highway 14/Humes Road to North Frontage Road, according to a city news release.
Crews will be installing new underground sewer and water laterals for an expansion project at the Farm and Fleet property, according to the release.
Local access to driveways will be maintained; however access is only available in one direction.
Drivers will need to use alternate routes during the closure.
For more information, call Senior Engineer Ahna Bizjak at 608-755-3171.