For some of us, "decking the halls" means a Christmas tree inside and a string of lights outside.
For others, that level of decor is the bare minimum. They've got lights—maybe even synchronized to music—along with inflatables, ornaments, a Nativity scene and a life-sized Santa and reindeer on the roof.
If you know of a house that lights up the neighborhood after the sun sets, fill out this form or call Shannon Hebbe at 608-755-8267. Include your name, phone number, city where you live and why you feel a burst of holiday cheer when you drive or walk by. You can even nominate your own house.
Nominations are due Friday, Dec. 14.
