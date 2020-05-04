JANESVILLE

Nighttime Interstate 90/39 ramp closures in Janesville have been rescheduled to Wednesday and Thursday, May 6-7, the state Department of Transportation announced in a news release.

In addition, a ramp on I-43 near Beloit will close for several days starting Tuesday, May 5.

All ramps on the Highway 11/Racine Street interchange will close for two hours:

I-90/39 northbound off-ramp, 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

On-ramp to northbound I-90/39, 10 p.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday.

I-90/39 southbound off-ramp, midnight to 2 a.m. Thursday.

On-ramp to southbound I-90/39, 2 to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Two ramps at the Highway 11/Avalon Road interchange also will close Wednesday night:

I-90/39 southbound off-ramp, 1 to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

On-ramp to northbound I-90/39, 3 to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers must use alternate routes. Closures are weather dependent and might change.

The I-43 southbound ramp to County X/Hart Road near Beloit will be closed from 6 a.m Tuesday, May 5, until 6 a.m. Monday, May 11. Drivers will have to use alternate routes, such as Highway 140 and County X, according to the DOT.

For a map of closures caused by the Interstate expansion project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.