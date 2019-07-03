JANESVILLE

Newville Road will be closed from Tuesday, July 9, until later this month under Interstate 90/39 south of the Highway 59 interchange, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will remove the southbound Interstate bridge over the road for reconstruction and expansion, according to a news release.

Emergency access for police, fire and EMS will be maintained during the closure.

County M under the Interstate will reopen Tuesday. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes while Newville Road is closed.

The work is weather dependent and could change. For updates on the I-39/90 Project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.