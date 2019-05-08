JANESVILLE

The Janesville Fire Department will train new recruits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the downtown parking ramp at 13 N. Parker Drive, according to a city news release.

Training will mainly take place in the east stairwell. Public access will be restricted during that time.

Both stairwells will be rinsed of debris after training finishes. Residents should be mindful of wet surfaces.

For more information, call a fire department battalion chief at 608-373-3440.