JANESVILLE

The state Department of Transportation has announced new lane configurations for Interstate 90/39 in Janesville starting Monday night.

Northbound drivers headed for Janesville or Milton/Fort Atkinson must exit before they get to Highway14/Humes Road in Janesville starting Monday night, the agency said in a news release.

Because of the ongoing Interstate widening project, northbound traffic will start traveling on the newly expanded northbound lanes in Janesville, according to the release.

The expanded lanes include a “collector-distributor lane system” between the Highway 14/Humes Road exit (Exit 171B) and Highway 26/Milton Avenue exit (Exit 171A).

The collector-distributor lane system separates higher-speed Interstate through traffic from motorists transitioning onto and off I-90/39 at those two interchanges.

Effective Tuesday, northbound drivers who want to exit at Highway 26/Milton Avenue or Highway 14/Humes Road must enter the collector-distributor lane system before the first exit, as signs will direct.

Two Janesville ramps are also expected to open Tuesday: the northbound ramp to Highway 26/Milton Avenue and the Highway 14/Humes Road ramp to the northbound Interstate.

Two lanes of I-90/39 remain open in each direction during daytime hours and weekends. Nightly single lane closures occur on the Interstate from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights in the construction zone.

This traffic switch and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.