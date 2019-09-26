BELOIT

After a few years of uncertainty over whether Beloit will continue to have a minor league baseball team, a plan has come forward for a long-awaited and long-rumored new stadium.

The Snappers will stay put in Beloit under new ownership in a new stadium that would break ground off next year off Shirland Avenue, near the Wisconsin-Illinois state line, according to an announcement late Thursday afternoon.

The stadium, a 5,000-capacity facility that would continue to host the Snappers as a Class A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, could break ground in spring 2020 and be ready for play by April 2021, sources familiar with the project tell The Gazette.

The new stadium comes under a joint agreement between the Snappers, Studer Entertainment and Retail and the newly-formed Riverbend Stadium Authority, according to a news release.

Janesville native and Pensacola, Florida, resident Quint Studer, a local philanthropist and former healthcare consultant, operates Studer Entertainment and Retail. Under the deal announced Thursday, Studer would be the new owner of the Snappers and would lease the stadium under a guaranteed, 20-year deal.

Studer pumped several million dollars into renovating retail storefronts on North Main Street in downtown Janesville in 2016. He co-owns and operates the Blue Wahoos, a Minor League Baseball team that plays at a stadium Studer built in Pensacola.

According to the news release, the Riverbend Stadium Authority will design the stadium on a 7-acre site between the Rock River, the Beloit Transit facility and Beloit City Hall.

In an interview on Thursday night, Studer called the deal for a new stadium a "make or break" for Beloit if the city wanted to keep a minor league ball club.

It’s not clear what it would cost to bankroll the stadium, but the Riverbend Stadium Authority's plan, according to the release, is being backed largely through financing by Beloit billionaire and business mogul Diane Hendricks.

The Riverbend Stadium Authority says it “plans to lead a successful capital campaign to engage local support as a key component for a successful project,” which the group refers to as a “community ballpark.”

The stadium plan, including a transfer of lease from the current stadium, Pohlman Field, must be approved by the Beloit City Council.

The Gazette will update this story.