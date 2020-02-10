JANESVILLE
Police told a neighbor at an early morning shooting they were investigating a double homicide on Janesville's east side.
Vivian Ward told a Gazette reporter officers asked her if she'd heard gunshots and told her they were investigating a double homicide. Ward lives in an apartment building near the scene and spoke while waiting with her child to get on the bus.
She pointed to red spots in the snow she believes are blood at the parking lot entrance.
The Gazette was not able to confirm with police at the scene the nature of the crime being investigated.
Shell casings were found at the scene of an incident at Midvale Drive early this morning, and two women were taken to a hospital, authorities said.
A Rock County 911 Communication Center dispatcher said Janesville police were sent to the area of Midvale and Deerfield drives at 3:17 a.m. for a report of a hit-and-run with injuries with two people lying in the snow. Both women were taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center by Janesville Fire Department ambulance.
Janesville Police Lt. Todd Kleisner said a crime is suspected, but he could not give more details.
"The public is not in danger. This was a targeted thing," Kleisner said.
Nobody was in custody early this morning, he said.
Kleisner said he did not know the condition of the women at the hospital.
A Gazette reporter at the scene reported police were taking down yellow police tape and were searching through the snow using rakes and shovels.
Midvale Drive had been closed but was opened at about 7:50 a.m.
This story will be updated.