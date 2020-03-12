JANESVILLE

People with compromised immune systems and others who want to avoid going to an office to register to vote can do so online, at myvote.wi.gov.

The same website will tell voters if they already are registered.

“We are expecting more voters with suppressed immune systems, who were more likely to vote at the polls in the past, to take advantage of absentee voting,” Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said. “Since the April 7 election is still over three weeks away, it is hard to predict the ever-changing dynamics of the response to coronavirus or how that will directly impact the election.”

The deadline to register online is Wednesday for the presidential preference primaries and nonpartisan spring elections April 7.

Voters can register after this deadline, but they must do so at their municipal clerk’s office through 5 p.m. April 3, or at their polling place on Election Day.

Anyone planning to vote in advance of the election by absentee ballot must be registered.

Voters may vote absentee in person or by mail. For instructions, contact your municipal clerk or see the absentee voting page on myvote.wi.gov.

“Even if you are planning to vote at the polls on Election Day, registering ahead will save you time on Election Day," Tollefson noted in a news release.