JANESVILLE

Mount Zion Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, until 6 p.m. Friday, May 17, under the Interstate 90/39 overpass, according to a city news release.

Crews will complete bridge demolition as part of the Interstate expansion project. East Milwaukee Street will remain open to traffic during this time.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information, call the I-90/39 field office at 608-530-5100 or visit www.i39-90.wi.gov.