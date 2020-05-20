MADISON

Deer are on the move, and the State Patrol warns drivers to be on the lookout.

Deer activity typically increases during May and June as females search for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers, according to a state news release.

Buckle up, slow down and scan the road ahead is the State Patrol’s advice.

Crashes between deer and motor vehicles tend to peak in fall, but the May-June period is when motorists are most likely to be injured in a deer-vehicle crash, according to the release.

Wisconsin recorded 18,408 deer-vehicle crashes in 2019, resulting in injuries to 555 motorists and nine fatalities. Of the nine deaths, six were motorcyclists.

Dane County had the most reported deer-vehicle crashes in Wisconsin last year, 859. Rock County recorded 85 car-deer crashes last year, and Walworth County had 450.

Drivers encountering deer crossing the road should watch for more and give one long blast on the horn.

If a collision with a deer is unavoidable, brake firmly, stay in your lane and avoid sudden swerving.

Motorcyclists should slow down, brake firmly and swerve if necessary to avoid hitting a deer.

Those who hit a deer should get their vehicle safely off the road if possible and call law enforcement. Stay in the vehicle to avoid being hit by other cars. Don’t try to move an injured deer.

Information on the state car-killed deer program can be found on the WisDOT website.