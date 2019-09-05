JANESVILLE

Road closures are planned next week in Janesville as part of Interstate 90/30 construction, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

East Milwaukee Street will close from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 to 12, under the Interstate. Crews will stain the northbound bridge during the closure.

The southbound ramp to Highway 11/Avalon Road will close overnight from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 to 10.

Kennedy Road will close as crews pour concrete from 1 to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, under the Interstate overpass. Access to Old Kennedy Road and North Brentwood Drive neighborhoods will be maintained during the closure.

And the southbound ramp to Highway 11/Racine Street will close overnight from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 12 to 13.

Drivers should be alert for crews and equipment in the area and use alternate routes.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

View a map of road closures caused by the Interstate construction at https://www.gazettextra.com/interstate.

For Interstate project updates, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.