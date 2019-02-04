Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Mainly cloudy this morning. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. The wintry mix will transition to mainly light freezing rain overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.